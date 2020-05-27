North Dublin lands with residential potential on sale for €450,000

Agent Hooke & MacDonald is guiding €450,000 for 5.4 acres of lands just off the Swords Road in north Dublin.

Located between the suburbs of Swords, Malahide and Drinan, the land comes with scope for future residential development, subject to rezoning by Fingal County Council. The land is zoned “greenbelt” under the terms of the current Fingal Development, and is positioned along the development boundary of the Swords/Drinan area.

Development potential

The site’s potential suitability for housing is enhanced, according to the selling agent, by its close proximity to the latest phase of Waterside, a residential development which is now nearing completion, and the established Kinsealy Court estate.

Also located immediately alongside the lands to the west is Malahide Portmarnock Educate Together Secondary School. Currently occupying temporary accommodation, the school is set to occupy a new permanent 1,000-student school building, the construction of which is due to commence this year.

The holding is easily accessed thanks to its location just 750m from the M1 motorway.