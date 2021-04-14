Noel Smyth seeks €8.5m for south Dublin site with planning for 200 apartments

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of accommodation aimed towards the upper end of the capital’s private rented sector (PRS) and traditional owner-occupier markets will be interested in the sale of a site in south Dublin with full planning permission for 200 apartments.

Located on Murphystown Road in Leopardstown, the site is being offered to the market on behalf of developer Noel Smyth’s Fitzwilliam Real Estate by Knight Frank at a guide price of €8.5 million.

The proposed scheme secured approval under the terms of the Government’s ‘fast-track’ Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, and provides for 200 apartments across four blocks along with supporting amenities, crèche and car parking.

While the development has been envisaged by the selling agent to be operated as a rental scheme, it has been designed to owner-occupier apartment standards, giving a purchaser the flexibility to pursue either option.

The proposed apartment scheme will feature a central courtyard, while on-site facilities for residents will be provided next to the development’s double-height glazed main entrance and drop-off area. The proposed facilities include a concierge service, crèche, gymnasium, residents’ lounge, laundry, business suite and function rooms for social gatherings and private residential events.

The site extends to 2.9 acres and is in an established residential area adjacent to the green Luas line stops at Glencairn and the Gallops, and the numerous bus routes serving Murphystown Way and Kilgobbin Road. The M50 is within 750m of the site giving easy access to Dublin Airport, the M1 and the N11/M11.

Employers

The proposed scheme is in a significant employment catchment area, with South County Business Park, Central Park and Sandyford Business Park within close proximity. The Sandyford Business District (SBD), as it is known collectively, hosts more than 25,000 workers across over 1,000 companies including Mastercard, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Sage, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Accenture and Salesforce.

Quite apart from the employment opportunities on offer in the area, the Lisieux Hall site benefits from a range of local recreational amenities including Leopardstown Racecourse, Foxrock Golf Club, Cabinteely Park and Carrickmines Croquet & Lawn Tennis Club.