Newbridge site for 361 homes for €13m

A ready-to-go residential site with permission for 361 houses in the fast-growing commuter town of Newbridge, Co Kildare is on the market at more than €13 million through Savills and Jordan’s Estate Agents.

The 33.65 acres, adjoining well-established residential estates, is about 1.5km from the town’s main street and 500m from its train station, which offers commuter services to the capital.

It comes with a seven-year planning permission (granted on January 26th, 2018) for 21 two-bedroom houses, 253 three-bedroom houses, 85 four-bedroom houses and two five-bedroom houses. There is also planning permission for a creche.

Newbridge, which according to the 2016 census has a population of 22,700, is about 45km from Dublin, 11km from Naas, and 38km from Maynooth. It is close to the M7, the Curragh racecourse and a good selection of golf clubs.

John Swarbrigg of Savills says the site offers scale and an ideal mix of family homes.

A number of Newbridge new homes schemes – such as like Kilbelin Abbey, Walsestown Meadows and the Paddocks (Station Road) – are launching this spring. Prices for three-bedroom homes in the area generally start at about €287,500.