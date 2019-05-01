Newbridge land bank a strategic opportunity at €6m

Johnny Hanrahan of Savills is guiding a price in excess of €6 million for a substantial land bank in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The subject lands occupy a strategic location, and are being offered to the market in three lots.

Lot 1, the Entire, extends to 85.583 hectares (211.48 acres). Lot 2 comprises predominantly industrial and warehousing zoned lands extending to 39.525 hectares (97.67 acres). Lot 3 comprises part-agricultural/part-unzoned lands extending to 46.058 ha (113.81 acres).

The subject lands are located within close proximity of the M7 motorway, offering ready access to Dublin city centre, Naas and Newbridge.

Newbridge is already the largest town in Co Kildare with a population in excess of 22,700, according to the 2016 census. It is regarded as Kildare’s commercial capital with excellent transport links including mainline and commuter rail services, public and private bus networks and excellent road infrastructure.

The potential of the subject lands is set to be enhanced significantly by the construction of the Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road. The passage of this new route through the lands is expected to create zoned serviced sites, providing the purchaser with an opportunity to develop large or small plot sizes to meet specific requirements.

The completion of both the M7 motorway upgrade and Lidl’s new distribution hub by early 2020 will increase activity in the area further.

“This commercial development opportunity provides an excellent strategic land bank of scale with the ability to develop or carve out large and small serviced sites. Its location provides excellent access to the motorway network, Dublin city and all other major cities,” said Johnny Hanrahan.