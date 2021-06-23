New warehouse at Dublin’s Hub Logistics Park seeking €10 per sq ft

The sheer strength of demand and corresponding dearth of supply of large-scale logistics units available for immediate occupation is expected to see a deal signed shortly on a new facility at the Hub Logistics Park in Dublin.

Joint agents Harvey and JLL are understood to be in discussions with a number of potential occupiers, but have yet to agree terms in relation to the letting of unit A02, a high-bay warehouse of 10,340sq m (111,300sq ft) including 661sq m (7,115sq ft) two-storey offices. The property, which has just reached practical completion, has been designed to include a 13m clear internal height, an FM1 jointless floor, 10 dock levellers and a 50m-deep service yard with dual access and 50 truck parking spaces. Sprinkler-ready infrastructure is also being provided by the developer.

A2 BER rating

Unit A02 carries a strong A2 BER rating and features 110 roof-mounted PV panels, rainwater harvesting and high thermal performance cladding panels.

Ground works have been completed on the adjoining unit A01 offering scope for the potential occupier to combine the property with unit A02 to provide an overall floor area of 18,580sq m (200,000sq ft), subject to planning permission to link the two buildings.

The Hub Logistics Park is located adjacent to Facebook’s data centre complex, just off the M3 motorway and 10 minutes’ drive from junction 6 of the M50. The scheme is a secure, managed development with CCTV and supervised 24-hour access. The development has a direct connection to the T50 fibre optic network and has a large power supply as well as access to natural gas.

The quoting rent for unit A02 is €107.64 per sq m (€10 per sq ft) on the basis of a new, long-term lease.