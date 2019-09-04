New Cabra Road investment at €1.9m offers strong net initial yield of 8%

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is seeking offers in excess of €1.9 million for a fully-occupied mixed-use investment in Dublin 7.

Number 99A-101 New Cabra Road is a two-storey property comprising two retail units and two residential units at ground and first floor levels respectively. The retail space is trading as Spar and Insomnia under one long-term lease with approximately 20 years until expiry. The total current rent receivable on the ground floor is €125,000 per annum. The first floor is accessed separately off New Cabra Road and comprises of a two-bedroom apartment and three-bedroom apartment. The entire first floor is let to Palmway Holdings Ltd on a current rent receivable of €40,000 per annum.

99A-101 New Cabra Road occupies a prominent position on a busy retail parade adjacent to Domino’s, Paddy Power, Etherson Butchers, AIB and Lloyds Pharmacy. The area is in close proximity to Dublin city centre with Cabra Luas station a short walk from the property.

Cushman and Wakefield’s guide price of €1,900,000 equates to a net initial yield of 8 per cent.