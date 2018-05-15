Neill’s Flour to expand operations in North due to home baking demand

Neill’s Flour, the Northern Ireland flour miller, is to expand its Belfast operations because of rising demand for its products thanks to the growing number of enthusiastic home bakers.

The company, which is owned by ABF, is to invest in a new 16,000 sq ft ware house in Titanic Quarter’s Channel Commercial Park, thanks to what it has described as the growing popularity of home baking.

Karl McCrum, sales and marketing manager at Neill’s Flour said the company, which produces traditional flours and mixes for baking, has been milling in College Place North in Belfast since 1867.

“When we started looking for extra storage space our priority was to make sure that we were as close to our city centre operations as we could be,” he said.

Mr McCrum said the new warehouse is the first phase of its plans for the future.

Meanwhile another Northern Ireland company which specialises in the food industry has confirmed plans to create 20 jobs in Derry as part of a new £1.7 million investment.

Foods Connected provides a range of cloud-based software tools to help companies in the food industry and according to Gary Tyre, co-founder and system development director, it is also seeing increased demand for its products.

“Over the last few years, demand for our products has grown rapidly with projects well underway with major food processors and retailers in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

The company currently employs 19 people across its facilities in Derry, Belfast and Sydney.