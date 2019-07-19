Nama records €41m profit for first quarter

Total cash generated comes to €320m

Nama moved at the end of May to upgrade its full-year surplus forecast to €4 billion, which it expects to hand over to the State between 2020 and 2021 as it is wound up.

Nama moved at the end of May to upgrade its full-year surplus forecast to €4 billion, which it expects to hand over to the State between 2020 and 2021 as it is wound up.

 

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) recorded a €41 million profit in the first quarter, down from €59 million for the same period in 2018, according to figures published by the so-called bad bank on Friday.

Total cash generated during the reporting period came to €320 million, bringing the total since Nama’s inception in 2010 to €44.3 billion. Proceeds from the sale of property collateral and loans during the quarter totalled €288 million, it said.

Debtors loans at the end of March amounted to €1.78 billion, down from €1.92 billion in December. Nama’s level of cash and liquid assets rose to €3.33 billion from €3.18 billion over the period.

Nama paid five lenders a discounted price of €32 billion for €74 billion of toxic commercial property loans between 2010 and 2011, representing a 57 per cent discount to their original value, and sold portfolios of assets at pace as the property market recovered from the crash.

The agency moved at the end of May to upgrade its full-year surplus forecast to €4 billion, which it expects to hand over to the State between 2020 and 2021 as it is wound up.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.