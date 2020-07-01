Nama pursuing enforcement action with 74 debtors

Over a third of Nama’s remaining 198 debtors are the subject of enforcement action to recover their loans, the agency said on Wednesday as it confirmed it had transferred an initial €2 billion of surplus cash to the Government as it continues its wind-down.

Nama said in its annual report that it has shrunk the size of the €32 billion balance sheet it started off with a decade ago by 96 per cent by selling off the loans and property of many borrowers that were in default and working with others to maximise returns for taxpayers.

It has been left with loans with a carrying value of €1.23 billion out to 198 debtors as of the end of March, 124 of whom Nama was supporting or offering forbearance to. The remaining 74, or 37 per cent, were subject of enforcement action, including receivership, repossession or other legal proceedings, to recover owed money.

Nama, led by chief executive Brendan McDonagh, paid a discounted amount of €32 billion, by way of senior and junior bonds, to buy more than €74 billion of risky real-estate loans belonging to five Irish banks.

In the past four months the so-called bad bank redeemed the final portion of junior bonds, leaving it debt free, as well as shares held by a group of private investors in a Nama special purpose vehicle (SPV). This SPV was designed to keep the agency’s debt off the Government’s balance sheet at the height of the financial crisis.

The redemptions paved the way for Nama to start paying over the estimated €4 billion lifetime surplus. Some €2 billion was handed over to the exchequer this week, with a further €2 billion earmarked for transfer over the next two years, it said. The agency is scheduled to be wound down by 2025, giving it time to work through its remaining loans and legal cases.

Profitability

Nama posted €265 million of net income last year, its ninth consecutive year of profitability. Total cash generated from 2010 to end-2019 was €45.3 billion, including €39 billion from asset disposals and €6.3 billion from non-disposal income, it said.

Nama’s remit to increase housing supply in a dysfunctional market has seen it and its borrowers deliver 17,380 new homes since 2014, of which 18,860 were funded by the agency, it said. A further 2,250 units are under construction or approved for funding, while planning permission has been secured for an additional 6,200 units.

The agency said that all of its original interests in the special development zone in Dublin’s docklands, representing 4.2m sq ft (380,200 sq m) of commercial space and 2,200 apartments, are either under construction, complete, sale agreed or have been sold with planning permission, it said.