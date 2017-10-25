Nama generates €1.5bn in first half

State assets agency Nama generated €1.5 billion in cash in the first six months of the year and earned profits of €195 million, figures just published show.

The agency’s quarterly report to the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, shows that proceeds from property and loan sales in the six months ended June 30th were €1.44 billion.

Borrowers paid the agency almost €600,000, bringing the amount of cash generated to €1.5 billion.

Nama’s figures show that it generated a further €100 million between the end of June and the end of August. The agency has €39.8 billion in cash between its foundation and August 31st.

Profits for the first six months of the year were €195 million. Nama earned €5.5 billion in profits through 2016, aided by the sale of loans.

Nama’s chairman Frank Daly and chief executive, Brendan McDonagh, point out in the report that the agency has exceeded its target to provide 2,000 homes for social housing.

By the end of June, Nama had identified 6,946 suitable properties. It had handed over 2,398 of them to local councils, which were seeking a total of 2,780 homes.

Nama also states that it financed a total of 5,500 new homes between the start of 2014 and the end of last month. Another 9,300 are either being built or have planning permission.

The agency has sites with the capacity to hold a further 10,000 houses and apartments and is either seeking permission to build on them or will do so within a year.