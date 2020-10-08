Nama errors led to €29m miscalculation on Quinlan Private loan sale

National Asset Management Agency (Nama) errors prompted a €29 million miscalculation on the sale of debts due from boom-era property player Quinlan Private to a company whose directors included one of that firm’s employees, TDs heard on Thursday.

Seamus McCarthy, Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG), told the Dáil Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) that it was “difficult to conclude” that Nama got the best possible price when it sold some of Quinlan’s loans to San Francisco-based Clarevue-Nantes for €26.7 million in February 2012.

The loans, dubbed Project Nantes, included debts secured on hotels, offices and homes in the Republic, UK and Europe, along with some of the Quinlan partners’ personal liabilities, which were tied to properties or equities.

Mr McCarthy’s report to the committee states that errors by Nama left the target price for the Project Nantes loans around €29 million lower than it should have been.

The comptroller calculates that had Nama not made those mistakes, it would have set a target of €56 million. However, Mr McCarthy acknowledges that a higher target would not necessarily have resulted in a better price.

Nama sold the loans to Clarevue after Avestus, the company that took over Quinlan’s business, introduced the pair in August 2011. One of the buyer’s directors was an Avestus employee, but had no debts to Nama or any personal involvement with the loans that the agency sold.

Open market

Mr McCarthy told the committee that Nama dealt solely with the buyer and did not put Project Nantes up for sale on the open market. Nor did the agency get current valuations for the properties before doing the deal, he said.

Brendan McDonagh, Nama chief executive, acknowledged the mistakes in the sale, but pointed out that the agency did not have a single IT system at the time, as it was at an early stage in its life.

He stressed he was “angry and unhappy” with Avestus for not telling Nama that one of its staff was a Clarevue director, saying it would have been better if the firm had been up-front about this.

“The loans were independently valued in 2009 and re-assessed in 2011,” he told TDs, adding that by the time the deal was done, Irish asset values had fallen by one third.