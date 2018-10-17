Multi-unit investments in Dundrum and Milltown around €2m mark

Agent Sherry FitzGerald is bringing two multi-unit residential investments to the market this week.

The first, six apartments at the 2003-built Dundrum Gate in Dundrum, is guiding €2 million. These three one-bed and three two-bed homes produce a rent roll of €117,000 per annum and are fully let. All either have a balcony or terrace overlooking the communal grounds.

Dundrum Gate is a gated complex close to Dundrum Town Centre, the Luas line and the M50.

The second lot for sale, which is guiding €2.1 million, is composed of seven apartments on the upper floors of the Shanagarry scheme on the Milltown Road in Dublin 6. The three one-bed and four two-bed units, all with balconies overlooking either communal gardens or the Dodder Park, produce a rent roll of €107,400 and are fully let.

Shanagarry is adjacent to the Luas line and about five minutes walk from Milltown village. The city centre is about 5km away and Dundrum Town Centre 4km.