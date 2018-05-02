Mullingar site zoned for mixed-use on sale for over €1.8m

A high-profile development site in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, with mixed-use zoning but no planning permission in place, is expected to attract considerable interest when it goes on the market today through Savills at a guide price of more than €1.8 million.

The 1.71-hectare (4.23-acre) site close to the main streets and train station originally formed part of a larger stretch of land, which had been granted planning permission for a substantial town centre development. The approved development was to have extended to 34,011sq m (366,087sq ft) to accommodate a mixture of housing, retail, office, cinema, restaurants, cafe, gym, creche and medical centre.

Mark Reynolds of Savills said the site had been zoned for a mixed-use development by Westmeath County Council Council. This zoning allowed for an array of development opportunities subject to the necessary planning approval. “We expect strong interest due to its close proximity to the town centre and the train station” he said.

Mullingar has experienced a steady growth in population in recent years and is now one of the most popular commuter towns in the greater Dublin area. Commuting time to Dublin on the train service takes just over an hour.