Mullingar shopping centre returns to market for €8.6m

Price for Fairgreen Shopping Centre is €2.4m less than originally sought in 2017
Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Mullingar. The latest asking price will show a yield 7.34 per cent and reflect a capital value of €145 per sq ft.

Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Mullingar. The latest asking price will show a yield 7.34 per cent and reflect a capital value of €145 per sq ft.

 

Eighteen months after the sale of the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Mullingar fell through, newly appointed selling agent CBRE is relaunching the high-grade retail investment, which is expected to appeal to private investors.

Natalie Brennan of CBRE is now quoting a guide price of €8.6 million, considerably less than the €11 million valuation considered by Oaktree in March 2017 before it pulled out of the deal.

Car Val Investors originally bought the loans underpinning the Fairgreen retail complex and Navan Town Centre after the property market crashed around 2008. The latest asking price will show a yield 7.34 per cent and reflect a capital value of €145 per sq ft. The current rent roll of €685,029 includes income from 300 car parking spaces at basement level.

The town centre complex has imminent reversionary potential with a fashion trader lined up to occupy a vacant 465sq m (5,010sq ft) shop – one of two available units in the centre – and the opportunity to bring the yield closer to 9.40 per cent.

Fairgreen Shopping Centre has traded exceptionally well since it opened in 2005 largely because of the appeal of anchor tenant Penneys, which occupies a substantial space extending to 5,202sq m (56,000sq ft).

The second anchor tenant, TK Maxx, is also a huge attraction, trading alongside New Look, Elverys and Dealz.

CBRE estimates that the two vacant units with a combined space of 837sq m (9,009sq ft) will bring in an additional annual income of about €140,000.

The centre has a particularly strong and complementary tenant mix.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.