Moyola plans £10m investment and 50 new jobs in North

A family owned engineering company, which supplies Bombardier, Airbus and Boeing, is planning to invest £10 million (€11.4m) to expand its operations and create 50 additional jobs.

Moyola Precision Engineering supplies complex machined components, assemblies and tooling solutions for the aerospace, automotive and defence sectors.

Managing director Mark Semple said its £10 million investment project will be the largest undertaken in the firm’s 42-year history. He is confident that there are major opportunities for the business and plans to invest in new manufacturing equipment and ICT to position Moyola at the leading edge of aircraft manufacturing.

He said the Co Derry company is hoping to win £12.4 million of new sales over the next four years on the back of its multimillion pound investment.

Invest NI has offered Moyola, which currently employs 120 people at its headquarters in Castledawson, significant financial support towards the cost of its investment project.