Mount Street Georgian overlooking church for sale or rent

Lisney is expecting considerable interest in a Georgian house, currently in both office and residential use in Dublin’s south inner city, which is for sale at €1.4 million or for rent at €40 per sq ft.

The mid-terrace, three-storey over-garden level building overlooking the Pepper Canister Church at 1 Mount St Crescent has a two-bedroom apartment in the basement, which rents for €1,960 per month.

The office space on all the upper floors as well as the first floor of the rear mews extends to 182sq m (1,993sq ft). The ground floor also includes a garage with parking for two cars. The current tenant in the building plans to move out in December next.

Deborah Mahon of Lisney said she anticipated a strong interest in the building given its size, profile and quality, as well as its unique setting beside the church.

Former Uniphar facility purchased for €4.65m

US-based Exeter Property Group has purchased the former Uniphar distribution warehouse and office complex in Finglas, Dublin 11, for €4.65 million.

Agar Property Consultants handled the sale of the two high bay warehouse and office facilities, which have a total floor area of 4,689sq m along with two-storey offices and a development site at Northern Cross Business Park. The complex is ideally suited for a distribution business.

Ben Pearson of Agar, who handled the sale, cited further demand for similar distribution facilities. But with the current supply shortfall, prime warehouse rents of more than €9 per sq ft were being achieved for newbuilds, where capital values were now running at more than €150 per sq ft.

Uniphar, Ireland’s largest pharmacy-related company now based at Citywest, was formed in 1994 through the merger of UPC and APD. The company is expecting a €1.5 billion turnover in 2018.

€860,000 sought for warehouse/office in Dublin 12

Commercial agent William Harvey Ltd is seeking €860,000 for a detached industrial and office building within the long established Greenhills Industrial Estate off the Walkinstown Road in Dublin 12. The facility extends to 1,908sq m (20,537sq ft) on a site of .32 of a hectare/.80 of an acre. Greenhills is located just off the Walkinstown roundabout in a traditional industrial location.