Mixed-use site in Santry for sale for €2.8m-plus

Planning permits have lapsed for 3.43-acre site in Northwood Business Campus
Northwood Business Campus, which is located within 1km of Junction 4 of the M50 motorway and close to the M1 interchange

Agent Knight Frank is seeking a buyer for a strategic development opportunity in the thriving mixed-use Northwood Business Campus in Santry, Dublin 9.

James Meagher of the agency is seeking in excess of €2.8 million for 1.39 hectares (3.43 acres) for the site with a high profile on to Northwood Avenue, Northwood Road and Northwood Crescent. It is located within 1km of Junction 4 of the M50 motorway and close to the M1 interchange. It is also within five minutes’ drive of Dublin Airport and Dublin City University.

A number of different planning permissions were granted for the site over the years but all have since lapsed. Knight Frank suggests that it could now be subdivided or considered for offices, residential, student accommodation and retail services. Most of the land is presently in grass, though a section along the eastern boundary has been hardcored and recently used as a car park.

Northwood has an excellent mix of services, including the four-star Crowne Plaza Hotel, Ben Dunne Fitness,TLC Nursing Home, Santry Sports Clinic and Gulliver’s Retail Park.

