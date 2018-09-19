Mixed-use building near Temple Bar guiding €2.3m

Lisney is guiding €2.3 million for a mixed-use investment property in the heart of Dublin’s cultural and tourism hub at 13 Parliament Street, which will show an initial yield of 5.91 per cent after standard acquisition costs.

The five-storey-over-basement, mid-terrace building is located some 25m from East Essex Street in Temple Bar. It has an overall floor area of 310sq m (3,331sq ft). Three different tenants – PRB Restaurants, Belong to Youth and Pixel Design – have a weighted average unexpired lease term of 10.44 years.

The €147,500 rent roll has reversionary potential.