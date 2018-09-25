Mixed-use building near Merrion Square for €3.25m

CBRE is quoting €3.25 million for a mixed-use investment property around the corner from Merrion Square, Dublin 2, which will provide an initial yield of 5.78 per cent.

1 Lincoln Place is located on a prominent corner at the intersection of Westland Road and Lincoln Place. Tenants include Café Sol, Sweeny’s Café and three overhead residential units, which bring in a rent of €130,000. The residential element accounts for €73,680. The four-storey over-basement building has one stair core, which provides access to the residential quarters as well as offices.

Stephen Aherne of CBRE says they are expecting strong interest because of its location and strong performance.

€73,000 to rent warehouse/office near Howth Junction

Commercial agent William Harvey is to seek a rent of €73,000 for a modern detached warehouse and office facility next to the Howth Junction Dart station in Dublin.

The building has a gross floor area of 758sq m (8,159sq ft), all of it bright accommodation with a clear internal height of 6.1m. The two-storey offices and staff facilities extend to 298sq m (3,207sq ft). The grounds include 16 designated car parking spaces.

Kildare residential site with lapsed permission for €600,000

Savills is guiding €600,000 for a residential site of 2.62 hectares (6.47 acres) at Main Street in Moone, Co Kildare, which is for sale by private treaty.

Planning permission for the development of 57 residential units, two commercial units and a creche was originally approved but has since lapsed.

Johnny Hanrahan of Savills says they are expecting good interest in the Moone site because of the pent-up demand for residential units and the fact that the site is within the commuter belt.

D18 site with house on 1.07 hectares for €4.5m

Finín O’Driscoll of Knight Frank is guiding €4.5 million for a detached house and a site of 1.07 hectares (2.65 acres) at Stonebridge Road in Shankill, Dublin 18.

RKD Architects has produced a feasibility study showing the site can accommodate a number of well-designed schemes, including one with 34 detached and semi-detached houses and another one with a mixture of 42 houses, duplexes and apartments.

New director for Colliers International

Paul McNamara has joined Colliers International as director of valuation and advisory services . Mr McNamara has more than 30 years’ experience as a chartered valuation surveyor.