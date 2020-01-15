Michael O’Flynn hired Pat Cox’s son because of relationship with father, court told

A long relationship with former president of the European Parliament, Pat Cox, prompted developer Michael O’Flynn to hire the politician’s son Patrick Cox, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

Several companies in the O’Flynn group are suing former employees Patrick Cox, Liam Foley, Eoghan Kearney and others claiming that they made a €12.5 million profit on a student accommodation project on Gardiner Street, Dublin, at the property business’s expense.

Mr O’Flynn told the court that he had known Mr Cox’s father quite well before hiring his son. “I inherited Patrick Cox because of the relationship I had with his father over many many years,” he said.

The developer’s companies say that part of Mr Cox’s role was to identify projects such as Gardiner Street for the group. Instead, they say that he and the others used confidential information obtained from the business to develop the student block for their own benefit. The defendants deny the claims.

Explored opportunities

While the O’Flynn group’s UK arm, Tiger Developments, originally employed Mr Cox, he worked across the group and explored various opportunities to buy and develop student accommodation in Dublin between 2011 and 2014.

Mr O’Flynn said that the group placed “huge trust” in Mr Cox. “He was earning more money at that time, than anybody, including myself, in the whole structure,” he said.

In 2014, the same year that Mr Cox began talks with the owner of the Gardiner Street site, his duties included working two days a week for O’Flynn Capital Partners in Dublin, according to Mr O’Flynn.