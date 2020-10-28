Meath site primed for delivery of enterprise and employment

Agent Lydon Farrell Property expects to see strong interest in a zoned 31.5 acre landbank which it has brought to the market in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

The lands are located adjacent to the Gem Group’s newly-developed housing scheme, The Willows and come with the benefit of frontage on to the N3 (Old Dublin Road).

The site is predominantly Zoned E2 – General Enterprise and Employment which allows for industrial, manufacturing, distribution, warehousing and other general employment or enterprise. Access to the lands is provided for from two separate entrances, one on to the N3 and the other from the newly-formed distributor road at The Willows.

The landbank is being offered for sale in one or more lots at a guide price in the region of €40,000 per acre, with the exact price per acre depending on the lot size.

Dunshaughlin has experienced significant growth over the past five years with the construction of about 600 new homes, as well as new retail outlets in the village centre including Aldi and Lidl. The town is well connected to Dublin city centre due to its proximity to the largest park-and-ride train station in Ireland and the M3 motorway. The M3 Parkway railway station is just 9km away while the upgraded N3 offers quick access to the M3, M50 and wider motorway network.