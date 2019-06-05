McKillen Jr to open restaurant in dockland's latest luxury block

Developer Paddy McKillen Jr’s Press Up Entertainment Group is to expand its operations yet again with the planned opening this autumn of a new restaurant in Dublin’s Docklands.

With a location on the ground floor level of the newly-developed Opus apartment building at 6 Hanover Quay, MacKenzies – as it will be known – will offer what Press Up describes as “premium casual” dining.

Quite apart from catering to a traditional customer base, the new 5,000sq ft restaurant will also be offering a dedicated in-house delivery service to the residents of the Opus, both to their apartments and to the building’s private roof garden.

The opening of MacKenzies will bring the number of venues operated by the Press Up Entertainment Group in Dublin to 47. The group’s portfolio already includes the well-known Clarence and Dean hotels, and numerous bars and restaurants such as Everleigh, The Liquor Rooms and Workman’s Club, Angelina’s and the Stella Theatre.

Outside of its immediate plans for the opening of MacKenzies, Press Up Entertainment is set to operate a number of new venues at schemes which are now in the course of being delivered by McKillen Jr’s development company Oakmount.

The most significant of these is the redevelopment of Clerys former department store premises on O’Connell Street. While the majority of the newly-named Clerys Quarter will be given over to office space, Press Up will operate the scheme’s rooftop bar and restaurant, and a new boutique hotel to be located on Earl Place.

Elsewhere in the city the group has a plan to open a new 300-seater steakhouse on the ground-floor level of the office scheme Oakmount is due to deliver as part of its refurbishment of the former headquarters of New Ireland Assurance on Dawson Street.

Press Up is also set to operate a new five-screen Stella Cinema and a branch of the Elephant & Castle restaurant at the Florentine Centre in Bray, Co Wicklow. The retail-led scheme, which is currently under development by Oakmount, is due for completion in the first quarter of 2020.