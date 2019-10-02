McKillen jnr’s Oakmount seeking tenants for new Dublin 8 offices

Agents for developer Paddy McKillen jnr’s Oakmount are understood to conducting negotiations on a floor-by-floor basis for office space at the company’s latest offering in the capital.

Located at the heart of Dublin 8, Sixty-One Thomas Street is scheduled for completion in December. The property provides 1,244sq m (13,400sq ft) of grade A office accommodation over four column-free floors with typical floors extending to 343sq m (3,700sq ft).

In terms of its interior design, Sixty-One Thomas Street is faithful to its past, featuring restored 17th century brick and lime walls in its reception. These are complemented by an exposed metal deck ceiling and an original feature structural oak beam. The build also includes a private landscaped terrace area with stunning city views, seven unisex showers with changing and drying room facilities, 30 secure bike parking spaces and six secure basement-level car spaces.

Rail services

Dublin’s Liberties and the wider Dublin 8 area is experiencing a wave of new activity at present including the development of the new national children’s hospital, Diageo’s St James Quarter (SJQ), and three new hotels currently under construction by Aloft, Maldron and Sheraton.

Sixty-One Thomas Street is well-connected in terms of public transport and is within a short walking distance of mainline rail services at Heuston Station, the red and green line Luas at Smithfield and St Stephen’s Green, numerous Dublin Bus routes, and Dublin Bikes.

Interested parties should contact Tom Fahy or Paul Hanly at letting agent Knight Frank.