Maynooth landbank on market for €17m

A key residential landbank in Maynooth, Co Kildare is fresh to the market at €17 million through joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and Sherry Fitzgerald Brady O’Flaherty.

The 23 acres for sale form part of a larger 81.5 acres recently rezoned in the Railpark area east of the town centre which looks set to accommodate a significant residential scheme of up to 800 units.

This landbank’s development potential will be greatly enhanced when the planned €14.5 million Maynooth Eastern Relief Road is built. It will link the lands from the Dublin Road to the R405 and improve traffic flows around Maynooth to the N4 and other arterial routes. The local authority has recently published optional routes for the road and bridge over the canal and railway line.

Maynooth is a fast-growing university and commuter town which is designated a key metropolitan town under a draft regional spatial strategy. It has bus and rail services to Dublin city centre.