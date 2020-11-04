Marlet begins delivery of 253 apartments at latest south Dublin scheme

Developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group has selected BAM Ireland as the main contractor for its latest residential development in Dublin.

Located next to the well-known Airfield urban farm in Dundrum, Green Acre Grange will, upon completion in the second quarter of 2022, comprise 253 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments distributed across three blocks, along with a 200sq m (2,100sq ft) creche facility.

Some 4,000sq m (43,000sq ft) at the south Dublin scheme will be given over to landscaped communal areas with 500sq m (5,400 sq ft) allocated to amenity spaces including a concierge service, gym, cinema, lounges and meeting rooms as well as play and outdoor recreation areas.

As the country enters into the second week of the second full lockdown since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Marlet has been proactive in redesigning the apartments at Green Acre Grange to include office areas to facilitate residents who might wish or need to work from home in the future. The buildings and common areas meanwhile will be “pandemic proofed”, in as much as that is possible, with features such as touch-free access, a top-of the range ventilation system and antibacterial door hardware.

Delighted

Aimed mainly towards the private rented sector, Green Acre Grange is Marlet’s second residential development in the Dundrum area, with the Walled Garden, a 142-apartment scheme due to be completed in the final quarter of 2021. The developer recently agreed a financing facility of €74 million with Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) for the development of Green Acre Grange.

Commenting on his company’s selection as main contractor for the Dundrum scheme, BAM Ireland chief executive Theo Cullinane said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Marlet on yet another project, following our appointment as contractor for the group’s One Lime Street development in August.

“Our digital construction expertise will enable off-site fabrication of significant project elements such as concrete superstructures, bathroom pods, balconies and elements of the mechanical and engineering installation.

“This approach will have a two-fold effect in limiting the number of construction personnel on site, and reduce the number of delivery vehicles. Both align with our desire to minimise the impact of our construction activities on the local environment. In the current times, limiting the number of personnel is also of benefit, as the health and safety of our staff and anyone who comes to a BAM site is our top priority.”