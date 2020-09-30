Marine House ‘plug and play’ offices in city centre hit the suite spot

Hibernia Reit is offering a range of low-density, fully fitted and furnished office suites at competitive and all-inclusive rents at Marine House in Dublin 2.

Companies looking to avail of what Hibernia is calling its “plug and play” office solutions can choose from three main options on short licences of up to 12 months: 900sq ft (8-12 desks), 3,400sq ft (27 desks) and 7,200sq ft (63 desks). There is also the option of an unfurnished 1,500sq ft suite.

Each suite conforms to a low-density configuration of one desk per 100sq ft and provides high-end meeting room, boardroom and canteen facilities. The property also has a shower and changing facility for tenant use, subject to the prevailing public health advice on Covid-19. The building also comprises extensive secure bike and car parking at basement level.

Marine House is a six-storey office building overlooking the Grand Canal at Clanwilliam Place in Dublin 2. The subject property is located within close proximity to services and amenities including the Schoolhouse hotel and bar, the Grand Canal Hotel and the Marker Hotel. High-profile occupiers in the immediate area include Google, Accenture, Facebook and Mason Hayes & Curran.

The area is well served by public transport, with the Dart and train station at Grand Canal Dock and the Luas green line at Charlemont both just a short walk away. Numerous Dublin Bus routes stop outside the subject property itself, while the Grand Canal cycle route runs parallel to the building and extends 8.5km from Grand Canal Street.

Those seeking further details on the property should contact joint agents Knight Frank (01-6342466), Click Offices (01-9065823) and Cushman & Wakefield (01-6399300).