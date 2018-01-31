Manufacturing plant in Tipperary for sale for €3.4m

A substantial manufacturing plant owned by cosmetics producer Coty Inc at Nenagh, Co Tipperary, will be offered for sale on the international market.

Richard Bielenberg of Colliers International has set the guide price at €3.4 million – a fraction of the cost involved in developing two large buildings with a total floor area of 20,422sq m (219,820sq ft), including 11 ancillary units.

Building 1 extends to 8,985sq m (96,714sq ft), including administration offices, staff canteen, production and packaging areas, R&D laboratories and good warehousing. Building 2 measures 9,480sq m (102,042sq ft) and includes administration offices, production and packaging areas and goods warehousing.

Significant upgrades were made in the past five years to retain the plant’s status as a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The upgrades included the provision of a new laboratory, reroofing of part of the facility, and a new staff canteen. A new waste water treatment plant was also installed, along with a new 4-tonne combination boiler.

The plant stands on a site of 7.93 hectares (19.6 acres), all of it zoned for industrial use.