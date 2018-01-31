Manufacturing plant in Tipperary for sale for €3.4m

Upgraded facility on 8 hectares extends to more than 20,000sq m over two buildings
Aerial view: the Tipperary plant is owned by cosmetics producer Coty Inc

Aerial view: the Tipperary plant is owned by cosmetics producer Coty Inc

 

A substantial manufacturing plant owned by cosmetics producer Coty Inc at Nenagh, Co Tipperary, will be offered for sale on the international market.

Richard Bielenberg of Colliers International has set the guide price at €3.4 million – a fraction of the cost involved in developing two large buildings with a total floor area of 20,422sq m (219,820sq ft), including 11 ancillary units.

Building 1 extends to 8,985sq m (96,714sq ft), including administration offices, staff canteen, production and packaging areas, R&D laboratories and good warehousing. Building 2 measures 9,480sq m (102,042sq ft) and includes administration offices, production and packaging areas and goods warehousing.

Significant upgrades were made in the past five years to retain the plant’s status as a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The upgrades included the provision of a new laboratory, reroofing of part of the facility, and a new staff canteen. A new waste water treatment plant was also installed, along with a new 4-tonne combination boiler.

The plant stands on a site of 7.93 hectares (19.6 acres), all of it zoned for industrial use.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.