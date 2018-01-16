Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre sells for €20m

Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre in Co Cork was sold prior to Christmas in an off-market deal to a specialist UK healthcare investment reit for €20 million to reflect a net initial yield of almost 6 per cent.

The listed buyer, Primary Health Properties (PHP), is advised in Ireland by Fintan Tierney of Tierney Chartered Surveyors and has committed €150 million to building a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities here. It plans to do this through acquisition or prefunding the development of such centres.

PHP already owns 304 primary healthcare properties in Britain and three in Ireland. The fund holds assets valued at £1.35 billion (€152 billion) with a current rent roll of £73 million (€82.33 million) per annum.

Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre opened in 2010 in a state-of-the-art facility that was seen as a template for this type of development.

It is one of the largest primary care facilities in the country with 5,580sq m (60,058sq ft) of space and produces an annual rent of €1,288,880. The bulk of that rent comes from the Health Service Executive which is to occupy 3,716sq m (40,000sq ft) shortly under a revised 25-year lease, subject to rent reviews every five years in line with inflation, at a rent of €824,000 per annum.

There are three GP practices in the building which pay a combined rent of €340,000 per annum while what’s called the “4th Practice” pays a rent of €55,500 per annum.

Develop

The remainder of the building is occupied by a physiotherapist, a dentist, an optician and a cafe. The pharmacy in the building is occupied under an effective freehold.

Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre was developed by the principals of three leading GP practices in Mallow who came together to develop the healthcare facility.

These practices remain separate but, by being co-located and through collaboration and sharing of diagnostic facilities, they can provide a high level of service to their patients.

An example of this is how the principals of the three GP practices collaborated recently to open a “4th Practice” in the building so that they can provide specialist services not usually available to general practitioners in Ireland.

This has allowed the GPs to offer enhanced joint care clinics in seven consultation rooms/suites as well as a minor surgery suite, a diagnostics suite and a research and education suite.

Health strategy

Part of the Government’s health strategy is based around supporting the development of primary care facilities around the country as it seeks to ease pressure on public hospitals which will then focus on acute healthcare.

The Mallow acquisition follows the purchase of two other primary healthcare facilities by PHP in 2017. These included a 3,066sq m (33,000sq ft) facility at Carrigaline for €7.3 million, and a 2,787sq m (30,000sq ft) facility in Tipperary town acquired for €6.7 million.

Harry Hyman, managing director of PHP, says the primary healthcare market in Ireland offers “significant potential due to the need to modernise the primary care infrastructure and widen the provision of healthcare services”.