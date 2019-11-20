Mac-group appoints new COO and chief contracting officer

Construction, interior and modular specialists, mac-group, have apppointed Michele Deely and Ron Clarke to the roles of chief operating officer and chief contracting officer respectively.

Deely has 17 years’ of experience in senior positions, most recently as chief operating officer (Europe) with International Fund Services, a State Street company.

Clarke was formerly managing director for building and interior fit-out with Graham. As a member of the Graham main board, he played a key role in the growth and development of the business over a 30-year period, in which the company’s turnover rose from £80m to £650m annually, thus establishing it as the leading contractor in Northern Ireland and a major player in the UK.

As part of his role with mac-group, Clarke will focus on the company’s Northern Ireland and UK business units.

Commenting on the appointments, mac-group CEO Paul McKenna said: “This llustrates our determination to secure the continued success of mac-group and our commitment to strengthening our management and operational expertise.”