Long-vacant Crosbie’s Yard block for sale for €5.5m

A mixed-use apartment and office block in Crosbie’s Yard at Ossory Road in Dublin 3 is to be offered for sale through Lisney at more than €5.5 million.

The five-storey, over-basement detached block, which is owned by a private investor, extends to 2,508sq m (27,000sq ft) and is likely to be converted into either a wholly residential or a wholly office facility.

Block C forms part of a gated development constructed 10 years ago with 202 apartments and 253 car parking spaces. The scheme was designed by Scott Tallon Walker and constructed to a high standard by Sisks in 2006. The block going for sale has been vacant since it was developed.

The accommodation comprises 1,150sq m (12,378sq ft) of offices over four floors as well as eight fully fitted and furnished apartments, each with a floor areas of around 90sq m (968sq ft). Ross Shorten of Lisney, who is handling the sale, estimates that each of the apartments would rent for about €2,200 per month. Offices at this location would be expected to rent at more than €269 per sq m (€25/sq ft).

An open plan reception area leads to a passenger lift that serves all floors. The development includes 40 dedicated underground car spaces and 10 further shared spaces at surface level adjoining the ground floor entrance lobby.