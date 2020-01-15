Lisney appoints David Byrne as new managing director

Estate agent Lisney has appointed David Byrne as its new managing director. Mr Byrne has been with the company since 2001 and has been director of residential sales since 2014.

“David’s long tenure with Lisney means he has a thorough insight into the operation of the business, across all service lines and been involved in the strategic formation of the firm since his appointment as a director,” Lisney said.

Mr Byrne is taking over from Duncan Lyster, whose four-year term as managing director was due to end in March. Mr Lyster is joining long-time client Irish Life Investment Managers in a senior role in the property team in April.

Economic factors

“While there are a number of economic factors to consider both domestically and internationally, we have great confidence in the Irish property market and I’m very much looking forward to further growing and developing the company to take advantage of the significant opportunities that exist for the benefit of our clients,” Mr Byrne said.

“At Lisney we never lose sight of why we are here – to provide our clients with clear thinking and advice and this will continue to be at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

Lisney is Ireland’s largest independently-owned property advisory company, operating for over 85 years with offices in Dublin, Cork and Belfast.