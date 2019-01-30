Limerick site with permission for 98 homes for €2.5m

A ready-to-go 7-acre residential site in Limerick is quoting more than €2.5 million through Costelloe Estate Agents.

The site, at Singland in Castletroy, has planning permission (granted in November) for 54 three-bed semis, 15 two/three-bed houses and 29 apartments in a scheme designed by Arnold Leahy & Associates. It is located within 1km of City East Plaza, 2.5km from Plassey Technology Business Park and Limerick city centre, and 2km from the M7.