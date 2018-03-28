Leitrim equestrian centre and holiday village on Gulladoo Lough seeks €900,000

In one of the most unusual sales promotions so far this year, agent CBRE is seeking in the region of €900,000 for an equestrian centre and lakeside holiday village in Co Leitrim.

The attractive complex overlooking Gulladoo Lough extends to 8.09 hectares (20 acres) and has 550m of frontage on to the shoreline along with six floating boat berths, three raised decking areas and a large car park.

The complex includes an equestrian centre with two stable buildings, a horseriding track, grazing fields, a training ring and showjumping area.

The sale also includes a small holiday home village and retreat centre overlooking the lake, as well as a facilities building, boathouse, a spacious three-bedroom bungalow and five modern holiday homes.

Robert Colleran of CBRE said the Gulladoo Equestrian Centre and Holiday Village had been used as an arts centre and a retreat centre and, given its tranquil setting alongside the lake, there was obvious potential to extend the holiday homes and develop other holiday facilities along the shoreline.