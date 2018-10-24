Leasehold on Dublin’s GPO Arcade and 10 shops for sale

At least €4.18m sought for distinctive art deco shopping centre with two vacancies
 

An Post is to offer for sale its long-running leasehold interest in Dublin’s GPO Arcade.

The sale of the leases will include 10 of the 13 self-contained shops facing into the linear shopping centre, which has frontage on both Henry Street and Prince’s Street North.

Clive Roche of agent Cushman & Wakefield will invite offers of more than €4.18 million for the leasehold interests.

The complex is held on a 200-year lease from the State since 1989 at a current annual rent of €126,974.

Eight of the 10 leases going for sale generate a gross annual rental income of €444,562 and a net figure of €317,588 once the standing charge is paid to the State. The tenants include Specsavers, Nourish, Subway and Clarks Shoes.

Interested parties pitching for the investment will find comfort in the fact that more than 67 per cent of the rental income is secured for more than five years.

New owners should have little difficulty in finding tenants for two vacant shops, which have an overall floor area of 170sq m (1,830sq ft) and are expected to bring in an additional income of at least €100,000 a year.

The 10 shops included in the sale have a combined floor area of more than 1,306sq m (14,058sq ft).

Irish Life owns two additional shop units currently rented by Tiger and JD Sports. A third, Cafe Aroma, has a different owner.

Given Irish Life’s long-term involvement in the GPO Arcade and its ownership of 16 other shops in the Henry Street-Mary Street area, it would be a surprise if it does not pitch for the remainder of the arcade, which will provide a net initial yield of 7 per cent. The guide price of €4.18 million works out at a capital value of only €297 per sq ft.

The GPO Arcade is one of the most distinctive shopping facilities in Dublin, partially because of its location and its original features, including an art deco entrance and an ornate barrel-vaulted glazed roof.

The arcade was built in the mid-1920s when the adjoining GPO was redeveloped after its destruction during the 1916 Easter Rising. Clive Roche is confident of attracting a high level of interest in the arcade because of its “city centre location, reversionary potential and high-yielding income return relative to other retail assets within the immediate area”.

The sale will coincide with a significant period of regeneration in the north inner city, including the planned redevelopment of the former Clerys store on O’Connell Street, the refurbishment of Arnotts department store by Selfridges, and the planned redevelopment of an extensive O’Connell Street site by Hammerson.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.