Landmark development site in Greystones town centre guiding €1.5m

Developers looking to stake a claim in the fast-growing town of Greystones, Co Wicklow, may be interested in a site being offered for sale by way of tender at a guide price of €1.5 million by agent HJ Byrne.

Located directly opposite the entrance to Meridian Centre on Church Road in Greystones town centre, the subject portfolio comprises four adjoining properties extending to a total area of 636sq m (6,846sq ft). The site offers dual frontage to Church Road and Bow Lane of 31.2m and 34.4m respectively.

The property is zoned “Town Centre” to “protect, provide for, and improve the development of a mix of town centre uses, including retail, commercial, office and civic use, and to provide for ‘living over the shop’ residential accommodation, and or other ancillary residential accommodation”.

Exceptional potential

Selling agent Garrett O’Bric says the site offers the opportunity to deliver a landmark development, subject to planning permission, on the last remaining undeveloped site in Greystones town centre.

“With a population of over 18,500, the town of Greystones is continuing to rapidly expand. This development offers exceptional potential for retail, commercial and residential development,” he says.

A feasibility study for the site has been conducted and is available from HJ Byrne on request. The tender date is October 4th next at 12 noon.