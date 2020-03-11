Landmark Co Meath pub has potential at €1.5m

Agent Lisney (incorporating licensed premises specialist Morrissey’s) is guiding a price of €1.5 million for the well-known Slevin’s pub in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

The property is being offered for sale on behalf of the Slevin family who have traded from the premises successfully for 35 years, and are now retiring from the trade.

Slevin’s comprises a well-appointed traditional-style bar, lounge, first floor function room and kitchen with basement stores all extending to 547sq m (5,888sq ft) on a site of 0.43 acres (0.17 hectares).

The subject property occupies a prominent trading position at the central point of Dunboyne town, which has undergone intensive residential development over the past 20 years. The town and its surrounding area has a current population of 7,272 (2016 Census).

Selling agent Lisney/Morrissey’s say that Slevin’s pub offers an opportunity for a purchaser to acquire “a well-positioned and well-regarded licensed premises with further scope to develop the existing high-volume business”.

Full and final offers for the pub should be submitted by 3pm on Friday , March 27th. Further details on the property are available through Shane Markey or Tony Morrissey.