Landmark bar and restaurant premises in south Dublin for €700k

The exponential growth of both the working and residential population in the Sandyford Business District (SBD) in south Dublin is expected to drive interest from investors and occupiers in the premises of the former Copper Bar and Grill.

The distinctive property has been brought to the market by John Ryan of CBRE’s hotel and licensed division at a guide price of €700,000.

Located on Blackthorn Road, within the successful Beacon South Quarter residential and commercial scheme , the property is a purpose-built bar, restaurant and entertainment venue.

The building extends to 1,031sq m (11,098sq ft), and comprises a ground-floor bar and catering kitchen; a first-floor mezzanine/private function area, and a restaurant/dining area, kitchen, customer restrooms, and storage facilities at lower ground floor level. There is a customer seating area and beer garden outside.

While the property is located immediately next to the Beacon Hotel, Beacon Hospital and more than 800 apartments, the purchaser will also be in a strong position to capitalise on the opportunity presented by its proximity to the 650 companies now operating across the wider Sandyford Business District. The SBD comprises Stillorgan Industrial Estate, Sandyford Business Estate, Central Park and South County Business Park.

Sandyford itself has the benefit of excellent road and rail infrastructure, with easy access to the M50 motorway, the Luas Green Line, and numerous bus routes serving Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport.

John Ryan says the sale of the property offers an “exciting opportunity to re-establish a lucrative food and drink business within the densely populated Sandyford residential and commercial area”.

Offers in excess of €700,000 are being sought for the property, which is held under a long leasehold title of 999 years.