KPMG secures new offices at Park Place

While KPMG is engaged in a citywide search for a new headquarters to accommodate the relocation of its 2,500-strong workforce in 2026, the Clancourt Group has moved in the meantime to take advantage of the firm’s need for additional space within close proximity to its existing main offices on Harcourt Street.

The “Big Four” accounting and advisory giant has entered into a 10-year lease for 20,000sq ft of space distributed across the first and second floors at Two Park Place. The building forms part of the wider Park Place office scheme Clancourt is developing on a site overlooking the Iveagh Gardens on Hatch Street. It is understood KPMG has agreed to pay a rent in the region of €60 per sq ft.

Park Place is already home to a number of leading companies including Gartner, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Slack, Aviva, Dropbox and IDA Ireland.

Commenting on KPMG’s decision to locate at Park Place, Mark Smyth of CBRE, who advised Clancourt, said: “It is great to welcome another high-calibre occupier to the Park Place development. We look forward to securing a new occupier for the last remaining floor and are already seeing an encouraging level of inquiries .”

Tenant fit-out

Joint agents CBRE and Knight Frank are marketing the remaining 6,500sq ft of ground-floor accommodation at a rent of €65 per sq ft and €4,500 per car parking space. The office space comes with the benefit of a tenant fit-out, which represents a significant saving in capital expenditure for the incoming occupier.

Separately, the Clancourt Group has reached practical completion on Station Building Two, a new office headquarter premises in what was the former Tripod nightclub and originally the Harcourt Street Railway Station. The building comprises 15,500sq ft of grade A office accommodation, and is being offered to the letting market by joint agents CBRE and Knight Frank.