Knockdown rents available in Docklands Innovation Park

An office park in the Dublin docklands offering discounted rents of €15 per sq ft is expected to appeal mainly to technology companies, now that it is available for letting through joint letting agents CBRE and Mason Owen & Lyons.

The Docklands Innovation Park is located 1.5km north of the river Liffey on East Wall Road and 1km from the 3Arena.

The huge volume of developments under way in the north docklands is rapidly transforming it into one of the busiest locations for companies moving into the area.

Many of these are already looking at Innovation Park, where flexible lease terms are being offered at attractive rents. The facilities include computer cabling, gas-fired central heating, reception areas with security desks,and car and bicycle parking.

The new location is greatly helped by its close proximity to the Luas Red lines at The Point Depot, 3Arena, Dublin Bikes stations at North Wall Quay and a variety of Dublin Bus services. Dart services are also located at Docklands and Connolly stations.

Willie Dowling, executive director of CBRE, who is handling the lettings, said Innovation Park offered great walk-in opportunity and highly competitive terms for the fast expanding technology industry.