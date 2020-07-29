Knight Frank launch dedicated residential capital markets division

Knight Frank has launched a new dedicated residential capital markets team to focus on the residential investment sector. Former head of residential capital markets at CBRE, Tim MacMahon, has been hired to lead the team which will focus on the sale, acquisition, research and funding of all aspects of the sector including multi-family, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), micro living and long-income investments.

Tim has been involved in more than € 1 billion worth of transactions over the past two-and-a-half years and advised clients such as Bain Capital, Deutsche Bank, Glenveagh, Tristan Capital, SW3 Capital, Dwyer Nolan and Hammerson.

Commenting on the appointment, James Meagher of Knight Frank said: “We believe that the residential capital markets sector will dominate the investment market for the coming years and made the easy decision to set up a dedicated team. It has been the fastest-growing capital markets sector in Ireland and indeed globally for the past decade. We are delighted to welcome Tim on board and to have him leading the team given his position as one the market’s leading specialists.”

Tim MacMahon said: “I am delighted to be joining the Knight Frank team and excited for the coming years where residential investment on an institutional scale will be a key part of delivering suitable housing to a severely-undersupplied market. The international investment community look at Ireland as one of the strongest growth markets in EMEA, and in a post-Covid marketplace, this sector will remain very attractive.”

Knight Frank has the largest residential capital markets team in the UK and has a presence in all major cities throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas. Commenting on MacMahon’s appointment, James Mannix, who is head of EMEA & UK residential capital markets at Knight Frank, said: “Tim has an exceptional track record within Dublin’s PRS market, and he brings a huge amount of experience to the role. He will play a key part in implementing our wider strategy to build the leading residential investment team in the UK, Ireland and Europe, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to the partnership.”