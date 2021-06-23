Kinsealy and Delgany residential sites from €1.9m to €5.75m

Housebuilders looking for opportunities in the capital and its commuter belt are expected to vie for three sites which have come for sale in north Co Dublin and north Co Wicklow.

The lands, which have been brought to the market by agent Savills, are situated in Kinsealy and Delgany, and are guiding at prices from €1.9 million to €5.75 million respectively.

The Kinsealy site is located on Kinsaley Lane in close proximity to the village itself and 4km south of Malahide. The property comes with full planning permission for 32 four-bed detached houses, with each dwelling extending to 1,830 sq ft.

The site is easily accessible, with numerous Dublin Bus routes serving the area. The Dart and regular commuter rail services are available at both Portmarnock and Malahide while the lands are also in close proximity to the M1, M50 and Dublin Airport.

The Kinsealy site is being offered for sale on behalf of a private client with a guide price of €4.5 million.

John Swarbrigg, director of development at Savills, says: “Kinsaley Lane offers an excellent opportunity to acquire a ready-to-go residential site in a recognised and well-established residential suburb, in an area which has seen a number of very successful residential developments over the past few years.

“Considering the rarity of sites with permission for a complete housing-led development in the current market, we expect to see a good level of interest for this site.”

Feasibility studies

The two sites in Delgany, Co Wicklow, meanwhile, have been placed on the market on the instructions of receiver BDO at prices of €5.75 million and €1.9 million each. The properties at Convent Road and Kindlestown House offer the potential for the delivery of 19 and 58 residential units respectively, according to the feasibility studies prepared in advance of the sale.

The properties are well located within a short walk of Delgany village, 2km south of Greystones and 27km south of Dublin city centre.

Both sites fall under the Greystones, Delgany & Kilcoole Local Area Plan 2013–2019 (still in effect), and are zoned “existing residential” , the purpose of which is “to protect, provide for and improve residential amenities of adjoining properties and areas while allowing for infill residential development that reflects the established character of the area in which it is located”.

Commenting on the sale of the Delgany lands, John Swarbrigg said: “This presents a blank canvas for any purchaser, allowing them to put their own stamp on any future development. The zoning, affluent location and accessibility to public transport and coastal living offers an opportunity to provide housing in a strategic location supported by strong demand in the immediate area.”