Killilea ‘advised to sell house and leave Ireland’

Gayle Killilea was advised to sell the Shrewsbury Road property bought by Sean Dunne in 2005, and leave Ireland, in part to benefit from tax advantages incurred by selling the property at a loss, a US court has heard.

In a deposition recorded in Dublin in April, Ross Connolly, the former financial director of Sean Dunne’s company DCD Builders, was questioned about the transfer of Walford, the Shrewsbury Road property.

Mr Connolly told the court that Ms Killilea, who had moved to the US with Mr Dunne, had learned that she could write off the loss on Walford against her US business.

“The acquisition price for the asset dates back to 2006 and in the region of €58 million. The asset now being sold for significantly less – the difference between the two would have been a tax loss,” he said.

Questioned about why the property’s title was held by the original vendor and not in Ms Killilea’s name, a process called “resting on contract,” Mr Collison said “it meant the transaction is more profitable if you didn’t have to take title,” adding that there was an obligation to pay 9 per cent of the purchase price if you took title.

“The advice was for Gayle to close the sale and to move away essentially from Ireland,” he said. Ms Killilea was “quite concerned that a number of avenues were being taken to frustrate her affairs” – by Ulster Bank and by Nama, he said.

He said negotiations took place to sell the property for approximately €14 million to Suraxion, a Cypriot company. However, the sale fell through.

Asked if he knew the identity of the purchaser he replied: “I recall there being speculation . . . but to my knowledge it wasn’t known.”

Mr Connolly said he was advised by a US expert that Ms Killilea should transfer the property to a non-blood relative.

A new special-purpose vehicle, Yesreb, was set up. “Gayle would dispose of the asset to Yesreb and the shares of Yesreb would be held by John Dunne who is not a blood relative of Gayle’s,” Mr Connolly explained.

The funding used by Yesreb to buy the property was a €15 million loan given by Gayle to the company. The loan agreement between Ms Killilea and Yesreb was shown in court.

An escrow account was also set up to hold the deeds for her, pending payment of the loan.