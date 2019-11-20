Kildare warehouse and office HQ guiding at €6.25m

Agent Harvey is offering a well-located warehouse and office premises in Johnstown, Co Kildare for sale/to let at a guide price of €6.25 million and a quoting rent of €675,000 per annum.

Located within a two-minute drive of the N7 and a 15-minute drive from the M50 motorway, the subject property extends to a gross external area of 10,554sq m (113,603sq ft), and sits on a site of 2.26 hectares (5.6 acres), which is fully utilised to provide a large yard for loading and truck-parking areas.

A total of 8,213sq m (88,404sq ft) of warehouse space is available, with a clear internal height of 6.7m. The majority of this space is racked in a wide-aisle format at present, but could be adjusted to provide more pallet spaces. Loading access is via eight dock levellers and four level access doors.

The unit also provides 1,870sq m (20,128sq ft) of two-storey headquarter offices, which are in turnkey condition. The office space includes a light-filled atrium at reception, a large board room, meeting rooms, toilet and shower facilities, a large canteen and a mixture of cellular and open-plan offices. There is generous car parking provided to the front of the offices.

Johnstown itself is located just 3.3 km from Naas town centre, and 34km from Dublin.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “Given its excellent, accessible location and the specification on offer, this property offers great value for a warehouse and office headquarters.”