Kildare site with planning permission for 187 houses ‘ready to go’ at €6.5m

Agent Coonan Property is guiding a price of €6.5 million for a “ready-to-go” development site of 22.7 acres (9.17 hectares) in Kildare town with full planning permission for 187 houses.

Located just 600 metres from the town’s train station, the subject property was granted planning permission by Kildare County Council (planning ref: 17/764) in April 2018 for the development of a mix of townhouses, semi-detached and detached units.

The subject site is located on the northern side of Kildare in an area known as Southgreen, and bears the distinction of being the only major residential development opportunity in Kildare town which is currently ready for development with the benefit of access to all services.

The property is located within close proximity to Kildare town centre, Tesco shopping mall and the nationally popular Kildare Village retail outlet.

The permitted residential development will also benefit from its proximity to Kildare Community School, and to the well-known Newbridge College which is just 15 minutes away.

We anticipate strong demand for this property as it seems to be exactly what the market is looking for

Local amenities include the newly redeveloped Curragh Racecourse, and the Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens.

Kildare itself is an established commuter town located on the M7, 15 miles from Naas and 32 miles from Dublin.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property says: “We anticipate strong demand for this property as it seems to be exactly what the market is looking for, with many builders and developers looking to capitalise on the current housing demand from commuters within the greater Dublin area.”

The site is being offered for sale by way of tender on Thursday June 27th.