Kildare land with full planning for 49 houses seeks €1.8m

The continuing strength in the demand for housing in Dublin’s commuter belt should help to drive the sale of a Kildare land holding with full planning permission for 49 new homes.

Located just outside the town of Prosperous, the 6.84 acre (2.77 hectare) site is being offered to the market by joint agents Coonan Property and DNG Doyle at a guide price of €1.8 million.

While the subject property has access to all services making it ready for immediate development, the prospective purchaser will have ample time to deliver the approved scheme. The development, which was designed by Fitzgibbon McGinley Architects, comes with the benefit of a five-year planning permission granted in May 2020.

The lands are located in close proximity to the town of Prosperous, and offer easy access to Naas and Maynooth, and Dublin city centre via the M4 and M7 motorways. Sallins and Maynooth train stations are both located within driving distance of the subject site.

In terms of amenities, the site is located within easy reach of Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Supervalu, Lidl and Aldi in the surrounding towns.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property says: “We anticipate strong demand for this property as it seems to be exactly what the market is looking for, with many builders and developers looking to capitalise on the current housing demand from commuters within the greater Dublin area.”