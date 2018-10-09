Kiernan Diamond joins North’s Property while two architects honoured

Kieran Diamond, one of Dublin’s most experienced estate agents, has joined the board of North’s Property as commercial director. He is best known for his work in the retail sector, having been involved in many of the large retail developments around Ireland since the early 1980s.

Mr Diamond is a former director of Ganly Walters and was most recently head of retail with GVA Donal O Buachalla. He joins North’s Property just as the firm prepares to celebrate its 190th birthday next year. Its most notable sales have included the Lakes of Killarney in 1899 and Croke Park in 1907.

Meanwhile, David Gogan and Kate MacKrell of the Dublin-based ODOS Architects won Architectural Practice of the Year awards at the Building & Architects function in Dublin. ODOS Architects, part of an international practice, was nominated in three categories recognising its work on Morehampton Mews office developments for international marketing consultants Rothco/Accenture and the EMEA headquarters of Stay City.