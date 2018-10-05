Kiely’s of Donnybrook set to sell as development site for €6m

Kiely’s, the landmark Donnybrook, Dublin pub is poised to sell as a development site for almost €6 million.

Owners Pat and Mary Cronin put the property on market last April and it is understood that agents Knight Frank have found a buyer, although the parties have yet to exchange contracts.

The as-yet un-named buyer is said to have offered almost €6 million for the pub, which went up for sale as a development site.

The premises, located close to Old Wesley rugby stadium at one end of Donnybrook village, covers around 0.2 acres.