Key money sought for Donnybrook pub leasehold

Estate agent John McNally of McNally Handy is seeking key money of €350,000 for the leasehold interest in a leading bar and restaurant in the centre of Donnybrook village in Dublin 4.

O’Connell’s bar and restaurant, which fronts on to Belmont Avenue and Morehampton Road, formerly traded as Madigan’s bar until it was leased to O’Connell’s in 2010. The business has a full seven-day bar licence, a restaurant certificate along with a music and singing licence. The ground floor has seating capacity for 120 and a private diningroom on the first floor can accommodate a further 80 people.

The building has a fully fitted bar, kitchen and staff quarters and is held on a 25-year lease from September 2010, at a rent of €130,000 per year. The rent is reviewed every five years.