Kennedy Wilson seeks planning for major Dublin docklands campus

Kennedy Wilson has submitted a planning application for over 390,000sq ft of office space in Dublin’s north docklands.

The proposed office accommodation forms part of a wider mixed-use campus to be known as Coopers Cross, which the US-headquartered real estate company intends to develop on a 5.9-acre site to the rear of the Central Bank’s headquarters on North Wall Quay.

Kennedy Wilson and its joint venture partners, AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets and Cain International, acquired the lands for €113 million last year.

Upon completion Coopers Cross will take up an entire city block fronting Mayor Street Upper, Castleforbes Road, Sheriff Street Upper and New Wapping Street.

The new campus is set to comprise two six-storey office blocks alongside 449 private rented sector (PRS) apartments, and a new public park and square.

The development will also include what the promoters are describing as a “multi-functional town hall space”.

Peter Collins, president of Kennedy Wilson Europe, said: “The north docks is fast becoming a destination of choice for Irish and multinational companies seeking modern, flexible floor plates within close proximity of public transport, Dublin Port Tunnel and Dublin airport. Coopers Cross will add to the significant regeneration already under way [in the docklands].”