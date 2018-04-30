Kennedy Wilson confirms Elysian Tower purchase

US investor Kennedy Wilson confirmed on Monday that it has bought the Elysian Tower - Ireland’s tallest building - for €87.5 million.

Kennedy Wilson recently emerged as the successful bidder for the 17-storey apartment block in Cork after previous owner Blackstone put it on the market late last year.

The US-based landlord confirmed that it has bought the Elysian for €87.5 million. Earlier reports valued the deal at about €90 million.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission approved the deal in the middle of April, paving the way for it to go ahead.

The mergers watchdog investigated the sale to ensure that it would not damage competition before approving it.

Kennedy Wilson is one of the Republic’s biggest landlords, whose Dublin properties include Clancy Quay in Kilmainham, the Alliance on South Lotts Road, Sandford Lodge in Ranelagh and 1.5 million sq ft offices.

The Elysian is its first significant step outside the capital. Located close to Cork City Hall, the tower has 206 apartments and 67,600 sq ft of offices and shops.

According to Kennedy Wilson, 98 per cent of the apartments are let, while around two thirds of the commercial space is occupied.

One apartment in the block was recently advertised for €3,000 a-month rent.

Developer Michael O’Flynn’s group, O’Flynn Construction, spent €100 million building the Elysian, which was completed in 2008.

Blackstone, another US investor, acquired the block as part of a settlement with the group, whose debts it bought from Nama in 2013.

That company later paid the O’Flynn group a further €5 million to complete fitting out some apartments. The construction company continued to manage the building.

Mary Ricks, Kennedy Wilson Europe’s chief executive, said that the landlord believed there were opportunities to lease the vacant commercial space.

She noted that the Elysian had “virtually no residential projects in direct competition”.